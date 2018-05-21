  • LIVE VIDEO 3-alarm fire burning through 2 Bronx homes

NEW YORK (WABC) --
The NYPD released video of two suspected thieves who allegedly stole a woman's wallet inside a Manhattan subway station.

Police say a 23-year-old woman was walking up the stairs inside the Prince Street station last month when she felt someone behind her.

The victim realized someone had opened her purse and stole her wallet.

Twenty minutes later, the victim's credit cards were used at a nearby eyewear store.

Police say the two women made $800 in purchases.

They are both described as female, approximately 20-years-old, with black hair, light complexion and slim build.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

