Video shows fake deliverymen barge into Bronx apartment

Police are searching for three suspects behind a violent home invasion in the Bronx on New Year's Eve, and they're hoping newly released surveillance video will lead to arrests.The incident happened around noon inside a residential building in the vicinity of Southern Boulevard and Leggett Avenue.Authorities say a woman pretending to make a delivery knocked on the door of a 62-year-old man. Once the victim opened the door, two men wearing masks and brandishing firearms pushed their way into the apartment, where a total of eight victims were zip-tied.The suspects pistol-whipped one of the victims, a 60-year-old male, causing lacerations to his face, before they removed $5,500 from the apartment.They fled on foot to Bruckner Boulevard, where they entered a black BMW sedan with dark tinted windows.They were last seen heading southbound on the Bruckner Boulevard service road.EMS responded to scene and transported the assaulted victim to Metropolitan Hospital, where he was treated and released.There were no other reported injuries as a result of this incident.Video and photos of the three unknown unidentified individuals are attached and available at DCPI.Anyone with information in regards to this robbery is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).