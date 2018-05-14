Florida officer arrested after video shows him beating up daughter at school

EMBED </>More Videos

Officer arrested after allegedly hitting daughter (KTRK)

MIAMI --
A Miami-Dade police officer was arrested after he was caught on camera hitting his daughter at school.

Police say on March 19 a teacher called Raymond Rosario to tell him his 14-year-old daughter was being disrespectful.

After Rosario arrived at the school's front office, surveillance video shows him slapping his daughter in the face, grabbing her by the hair and striking her twice on the legs with a belt.

Employees didn't intervene at the time, but did eventually report the incident to the Florida Department of Children and Families.

Rosario surrendered to authorities for child abuse with no great bodily harm on April 2.

The Miami-Dade Police Department suspended him with pay.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child abuseofficer arrestedu.s. & worldFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Supreme Court gives states go-ahead to allow betting on sports
EXCLUSIVE: Could you survive an aircraft crash?
5-year-old girl attacked by large bear in yard
Missing teacher from Queens found dead in upstate New York
Teacher encourages students to throw rocks at 3-year-old
Police investigating deaths of neighbors fatally shot in Brooklyn
Good Samaritan tackles suspect after elderly women assaulted
2 cars go up in flames while parked on LI street
Show More
Parents outraged over caged tiger at Florida prom
Suspect accused of dragging LI police officer during traffic stop
Dozens killed in protests as US Embassy opens in Jerusalem
Hawaii volcano prompts 'ring of fire' fears for West Coast
Nanny to be sentenced in fatal stabbings of 2 children
More News