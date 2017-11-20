3 suspects wanted after firing at man in Queens home invasion

Police released new video of a home invasion in Queens.

HOLLIS, Queens (WABC) --
Police released chilling new video of an attempted home invasion in Queens.

It shows the moments three suspects shot at a homeowner with a BB or pellet gun on 197th Street in Hollis Sunday.

Police say the man sent his 12-year-old son to answer the door. One suspect pretended to deliver a package, then tried to shove his way into the home.

When the 50-year-old homeowner pushed the suspects out of his house they opened fire, then ran away.

The victim was shot in the leg and treated for a minor injury.

The three suspects, two of whom were hiding behind a nearby fence, fled the scene and police are looking for them.

The victim's son says his whole family was home at the time, including young children. The children were in the basement at the time, so they did not see the men.

The victim's next door neighbor says the home has been hit before - in fact, she says several residents in the neighborhood have been recent victims of home invasions, including hers this past summer.

The NYPD issued the following descriptions of the suspects:
1: male, black, early 20's, black jacket with a hood, black sweatpants, and white sneakers with stripes.
2: male, black, wearing a dark grey hoodie, and light grey pants.
3: male, black, wearing a red and black hoodie with the word, "NIKE", across the front, and light grey sweatpants.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

