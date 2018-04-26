Video shows terrifying home invasion in Floral Park, Queens

Derick Waller reports on the attack from Floral Park.

By
FLORAL PARK, Queens (WABC) --
There is new video of a violent robbery where a man was followed home and attacked in Queens.

It is not the kind of neighborhood you would normally hear about something like this happening.

A 65-year-old man was followed home and robbed at gunpoint.

A man with a goatee walks in behind the victim with a gun pointed at his head and wrestled him to the ground, punching him several times in the face.

All this, apparently just to steal his wallet.

A home security camera caught a pretty good image of the man police are looking for.

The attack happened Saturday afternoon just before 3 near 263rd Street and East Williston Avenue in Floral Park.

The suspect got away in a grey minivan with the wallet that contained a couple of credit cards.

Police think this was a random attack so they want to get him off the street as soon as possible.

The suspect is described as 25 to 30 years old, with a mustache and goatee; last seen wearing a dark colored hooded sweater, sweatpants and dark colored sneakers.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

