NYC PORT AUTHORITY SUBWAY EXPLOSION

Video: Surveillance captured explosion inside NYC subway tunnel near Port Authority

Surveillance video posted by @NYCityAlerts on Twitter shows the explosion the explosion that happened in the subway tunnel under 42nd Street in New York City.

Surveillance video shows the moments an explosive device detonated inside a subway tunnel near New York City's Port Authority Bus Terminal Monday morning.

The video, which was posted on social media, shows a crowd of people walking through the tunnel that runs under 42nd Street in Manhattan, connecting the Port Authority station with Times Square.

Moments into the video at 7:20 a.m., the explosion can be seen in the tunnel and then people start running.

NYPD officials confirmed the video was accurate.

Authorities said the suspected bomber had a pipe bomb affixed to him with Velcro straps. He was seriously injured. Four bystanders were treated for minor injuries.

