Surveillance video shows the moments an explosive device detonated inside a subway tunnel near New York City's Port Authority Bus Terminal Monday morning.The video, which was posted on social media, shows a crowd of people walking through the tunnel that runs under 42nd Street in Manhattan, connecting the Port Authority station with Times Square.Moments into the video at 7:20 a.m., the explosion can be seen in the tunnel and then people start running.NYPD officials confirmed the video was accurate.Authorities said the suspected bomber had a pipe bomb affixed to him with Velcro straps. He was seriously injured. Four bystanders were treated for minor injuries.