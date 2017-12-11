MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --Surveillance video shows the moments an explosive device detonated inside a subway tunnel near New York City's Port Authority Bus Terminal Monday morning.
The video, which was posted on social media, shows a crowd of people walking through the tunnel that runs under 42nd Street in Manhattan, connecting the Port Authority station with Times Square.
Moments into the video at 7:20 a.m., the explosion can be seen in the tunnel and then people start running.
NYPD officials confirmed the video was accurate.
Watch the video here:
BREAKING VIDEO: Moment of explosion at 42nd St and 8th Avenue in Manhattan pic.twitter.com/JwygdnnwNb— New York City Alerts (@NYCityAlerts) December 11, 2017
Authorities said the suspected bomber had a pipe bomb affixed to him with Velcro straps. He was seriously injured. Four bystanders were treated for minor injuries.
