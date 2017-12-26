CLARKSTOWN, New York (WABC) --Some terrifying moments were caught on camera when a car was stranded on the train tracks in Rockland County, New York.
Police say the occupant of the car was able to get out in time before a southbound train smashed into the vehicle.
It happened Sunday at about 6:30 p.m. at a railroad crossing on Lake Road in Congers.
The crossing was closed for an hour as a tow truck removed the car and a safety inspection was done on the tracks.
----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts