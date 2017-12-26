Some terrifying moments were caught on camera when a car was stranded on the train tracks in Rockland County, New York.Police say the occupant of the car was able to get out in time before a southbound train smashed into the vehicle.It happened Sunday at about 6:30 p.m. at a railroad crossing on Lake Road in Congers.The crossing was closed for an hour as a tow truck removed the car and a safety inspection was done on the tracks.----------