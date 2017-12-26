Driver escapes before train slams into car on tracks in Congers

EMBED </>More Videos

A driver escaped before his car was struck by a train.

Eyewitness News
CLARKSTOWN, New York (WABC) --
Some terrifying moments were caught on camera when a car was stranded on the train tracks in Rockland County, New York.

Police say the occupant of the car was able to get out in time before a southbound train smashed into the vehicle.

It happened Sunday at about 6:30 p.m. at a railroad crossing on Lake Road in Congers.

The crossing was closed for an hour as a tow truck removed the car and a safety inspection was done on the tracks.

----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
train accidentcar accidentCongersRockland CountyNew York
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Teen killed when car slams into hydrant in fiery crash
Dozens displaced in Christmas Day fire caused by candles
Officer killed after drunk driver slams into patrol car
Subway repairs to disrupt service between Queens, Manhattan
AccuWeather: Bitter cold sets in this week
Smoking blamed for fire that killed man in high-rise apartment
Retailers prepare for post-holiday return rush
Pedestrian killed in hit and run, driver questioned
Show More
Woman struck by gunfire while driving in car
Elderly couple says 60 lbs of pot were for Christmas gifts
'Sound of Music' actress dies at 68
Dog stolen from adoption center on Christmas Eve
Woman fatally struck by car while on way to Christmas Mass
More News
Top Video
This is our new ABC7NY app. Now you can personalize it!
Teen killed when car slams into hydrant in fiery crash
Smoking blamed for fire that killed man in high-rise apartment
Vigil for man killed in shooting outside Times Square bar
More Video