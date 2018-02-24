BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) --Video shows the exact moment a woman slams her car into a store in Brooklyn.
The accident happened at 'Bargain Land Discount' in Bedford-Stuyvesant earlier Saturday.
VIDEO: Surveillance shows woman slamming car into Brooklyn store.
Witnesses say the woman lost control of her SUV, crashed into another car and then the store.
The woman was hospitalized in serious condition. Fortunately, no one else was hurt.
