Woman loses control of SUV, crashes into Brooklyn store

Joe Torres has more on a woman who lost control of her SUV and crashed into a Bed-Stuy store.

Eyewitness News
BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Video shows the exact moment a woman slams her car into a store in Brooklyn.

The accident happened at 'Bargain Land Discount' in Bedford-Stuyvesant earlier Saturday.

Witnesses say the woman lost control of her SUV, crashed into another car and then the store.

The woman was hospitalized in serious condition. Fortunately, no one else was hurt.

