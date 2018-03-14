  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
PARKLAND SCHOOL SHOOTING

Vigil held for teacher from Long Island killed in Parkland massacre

Kristin Thorne reports on a vigil held for Long Island native Scott Brigel, who was killed in the Florida school shooting. (Facebook)

HUNTINGTON, Long Island (WABC) --
Dozens gathered in Huntington Wednesday afternoon to remember a Long Island native killed in the Parkland school shooting.

Scott Beigel, of Dix Hills, was a geography teacher at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

He's credited with saving at least one student's life by opening up a classroom door to let the student in as the shooter was approaching.

Beigel was shot as he was attempting to close the door and re-lock it. Witnesses said the shooter continued past the classroom as students huddled inside.

"It's very hard to even think that my son is no longer here. I get videos every day from people from campers, from parents, from cousins. I get beautiful text notes from people sharing memories of Scott," said Linda Beigel, Scott Beigel's mother.

The vigil was held at Huntington Town Hall and was attended by people from various government agencies and by students, faculty and staff of the Half Hollow Hills school district where Beigel attended.

Huntington Town Supervisor Chad Lupinacci said the street Beigel grew up on, Hart Place, will be renamed Scott Beigel Way.

Beigel's family said they have established a camper scholarship in Scott Beigel's name.

Scott Beigel was a camp counselor and worked at a camp in Pennsylvania for years. The scholarship will be given to an underprivileged child who wants to attend camp. So far, it has raised $75,000.

The Beigel's said they will be attending the "March for Our Lives" anti-gun violence rally next Saturday in Washington.

