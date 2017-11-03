NYC BIKE PATH RAMPAGE

Vigil held to remember 8 victims of New York City bike path attack

Bahij Chancey, 26, holds a photo of his friend and, one of the victims Nicholas Cleves, during a vigil for peace at Foley Square in response to the Manhattan truck attack. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)

Eyewitness News
LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) --
A vigil and memorial march were held Thursday night to remember the eight victims of Tuesday's bike path attack.

About 100 people gathered with candles along the Hudson River for the event that started at Pier 40 on Manhattan's west side and ended at Pier 25. They walked the path from the entrance where the terror suspect began his rampage and drove for almost a mile before crashing into a school bus.

"It's just a reminder, for every horrible person, there's thousands and thousands of good people who really care out there," said Jessica Eckardt, 22, a dancer who lives in the city's West Village neighborhood. "The sense of community is so important right now."

Mike Novogratz, chairman of the board of Hudson River Park Friends, which organized the event, said the impetus to do the vigil came from board members, including one who was a neighbor of one the victims who was killed.

He said the goal was to remember those who were lost, as well as reclaim the outdoor area from violence.

"It could have been any of us," he said of those who were killed. "We're not going to let a terrorist, a crazy man, ruin the space."

Carrie Bertuccio, who lives in nearby Battery Park City, came with her two boys, Luca, 8 and Matthew, 6.

"I thought it was important they see the good side of the community and the city because it was very traumatic what happened," said Bertuccio,

Five of the victims were part of a larger, close-knit group of friends who had graduated together from a school in Argentina in 1987. The overall group of 10, most of them working as architects, regularly got together. During this trip, they were supposed to tour through Boston and New York.

They had been riding their bicycles when they were hit. Those killed included Hernan Diego Mendoza, Ariel Erlij, Diego Enrique Angelini, Alejandro Damian Pagnucco and Hernan Ferruchi.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
vigilnyc bike path rampageLower ManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NYC BIKE PATH RAMPAGE
Exclusive: Teen on bus speaks out about NYC terror attack
Concrete barriers go up along NYC bike path after attack
Police ramping up TCS NYC Marathon security after truck attack
3 NJ mosques receive threatening calls in wake of NYC terror attack
More nyc bike path rampage
Top Stories
Rapper Fetty Wap arrested on drag racing, DWI charges
1 dead, 2 injured after man opens fire inside Starbucks
GOP tax plan calls out Warriors star Stephen Curry
NYPD officer administers CPR to baby on subway platform
Video: Good Samaritans stop man suspected of rape
Neglected dog's leg fell off on grooming table, shelter says
Suit: Lipstick sample at Sephora store gave woman herpes
Exclusive: Teen on bus speaks out about NYC terror attack
Show More
Concrete barriers go up along NYC bike path after attack
Gunman sought after 3 wounded in Halloween shooting
Teen charged with making social media threat to high school
People camp out and line up to get Apple iPhone X in stores
Police ramping up TCS NYC Marathon security after truck attack
More News
Photos
Photos: Truck mows down people on Manhattan bike path
PHOTOS: The Wrath of Superstorm Sandy in pictures
Eyewitness News gets into the Halloween spirit!
More Photos