Wake held for Farmingville high school football player killed by log during drill

Eyewitness News
FARMINGVILLE, Long Island (WABC) --
Friends and family gathered on Long Island Monday to remember the high school student who died at football practice.

A wake was held in Holbrook for Joshua Mileto.

The 16-year-old died last Thursday during a conditioning drill at Sachem East High School in Farmingville.

Mileto and some of his teammates were carrying a 400-pound log when it fell on him.

A funeral mass will be held Tuesday.

The high school canceled football practice Monday and Tuesday due to Mileto's wake and funeral.
