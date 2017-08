Friends and family gathered on Long Island Monday to remember the high school student who died at football practice. A wake was held in Holbrook for Joshua Mileto.The 16-year-old died last Thursday during a conditioning drill at Sachem East High School in Farmingville.Mileto and some of his teammates were carrying a 400-pound log when it fell on him.A funeral mass will be held Tuesday.The high school canceled football practice Monday and Tuesday due to Mileto's wake and funeral.