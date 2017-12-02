EVERETT, Washington (WABC) --A nanny in the state of Washington went above and beyond her job description.
Surveillance video caught the moment a woman stole a package off a front porch.
But seconds later Kate Anderson, who was watching the homeowner's 1-year-old child, came running out of the house and chased down the thief.
The getaway car took off at the sight of Anderson, leaving the woman behind.
Anderson then held the would-be thief for eight minutes until police arrived.
The homeowners installed their camera just a few weeks ago, but never expected to catch criminals in the act.