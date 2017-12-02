A nanny in the state of Washington went above and beyond her job description.Surveillance video caught the moment a woman stole a package off a front porch.But seconds later Kate Anderson, who was watching the homeowner's 1-year-old child, came running out of the house and chased down the thief.The getaway car took off at the sight of Anderson, leaving the woman behind.Anderson then held the would-be thief for eight minutes until police arrived.The homeowners installed their camera just a few weeks ago, but never expected to catch criminals in the act.