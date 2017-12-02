Nanny chases down package thief in Washington

EMBED </>More Videos

A nanny chased after a package thief in Washington.

Eyewitness News
EVERETT, Washington (WABC) --
A nanny in the state of Washington went above and beyond her job description.

Surveillance video caught the moment a woman stole a package off a front porch.

But seconds later Kate Anderson, who was watching the homeowner's 1-year-old child, came running out of the house and chased down the thief.

The getaway car took off at the sight of Anderson, leaving the woman behind.

Anderson then held the would-be thief for eight minutes until police arrived.

The homeowners installed their camera just a few weeks ago, but never expected to catch criminals in the act.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
package thefttheft
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Man charged after he was found with missing teen
Arrest in Amber Alert case; missing girl presumed dead
Senate passes tax bill in big victory for GOP
Protesters gather as Trump hosts NYC fund-raisers
Pastor charged with improper sexual contact with teen girl
EXCLUSIVE: NYC man says iPhone 6 exploded in his hands
Cuomo makes third visit to Puerto Rico since hurricane
79 alleged child predators, child porn offenders arrested
Show More
Suspects sought for attacking woman in apartment building
NBC not giving Matt Lauer payout on his contract
2 men wanted for setting fire to Brooklyn supermarket
Sources: Aaron Boone to be named next manager of Yankees
Delivery driver for Amazon caught pooping in driveway
More News
Top Video
Arrest in Amber Alert case; missing girl presumed dead
EXCLUSIVE: NYC man says iPhone 6 exploded in his hands
Michael Flynn pleads guilty to lying to FBI
NYPD graduates K-9s, names them after fallen officers
More Video