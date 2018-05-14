Video: Officer dragged by suspect's car during traffic stop in Hempstead

A man is facing assault charges after dragging a police officer with his car in Nassau County

HEMPSTEAD, Long Island (WABC) --
A man is facing assault charges after he allegedly dragged a police officer with his car in Nassau County, and the incident was caught on surveillance camera.

Authorities say police officers pulled over 21-year-old Dwayne Henderson Sunday afternoon on Greenwich Street in Hempstead.

After officers approached the vehicle, police say Henderson hit the gas, dragging one of the officers.

The officer suffered lacerations to both knees and elbows along with bruising to his right knee. He was treated and released from a nearby hospital.

Henderson was found about a mile and a half away in Uniondale, exiting his vehicle and fleeing on foot. Police say he resisted arrest by flailing his arms, kicking his legs and refusing to be handcuffed.

After being subdued, Henderson was placed under arrest. Investigators say he was found to be carrying crack cocaine.

He is facing multiple charges, including assault, reckless endangerment and resisting arrest.

