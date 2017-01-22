WEATHER

11 dead, 14 injured following tornadoes in southern Georgia

Authorities say 11 people are dead and 14 others injured following tornadoes in southern Georgia.

The tornado outbreak in the Southeast continued Sunday morning with a twister hitting a southernmost area of Georgia on the Florida border.

The National Weather Service reported a tornado near Adel, Georgia, which is in the county just north of Brooks, shortly before 4 a.m. ET.

That tornado was one of 16 reported so far this weekend, with 11 of them in Georgia, ABC News meteorologist Daniel Manzo said.

The fatalities in south Georgia follow the deaths of four people in the area of Hattiesburg, Mississippi, on Saturday morning after a large tornado touched down there, leaving destroyed homes, collapsed buildings, downed power lines, and residents trapped in their homes, authorities said.
