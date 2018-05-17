VOLCANO

Dangerous volcanoes: Five of the most threatening active volcanos around the world

EMBED </>More Videos

There are 1,500 active volcanoes in the world, and these five pose some of the biggest threats to human life. (Marc Szeglat/AccuWeather)

There are 1,500 active volcanoes in the world, but these five pose some of the biggest threats to human life, according to AccuWeather.

Galeras is the most active volcano in Colombia. A city of nearly half a million residents sits on the mountain's eastern slope.

Sakurajima was a separate island until a 1914 eruption connected it to Japan's mainland. It sits near a city of more than 700,000 people.

Popocatepetl is just 35 miles away from Mexico City and the 18 million residents throughout the city's metro area.

Italy's Mt. Vesuvius famously destroyed Pompei and Herculaneum nearly 2,000 years ago. The region is now home to 3 million people.

Yellowstone may be home to stunning geothermal features, but a ticking time bomb lurks below. Its power can devastate half the United States.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathervolcanou.s. & worldjapanmexicosevere weatheraccuweather
VOLCANO
Can you stop a lava flow? How people have tried in the past
Hawaii volcano erupts from summit, shooting plume of ash
Hawaii on edge: Kilauea volcano in photos
Can you clean up a lava flow?
More volcano
WEATHER
Can you stop a lava flow? How people have tried in the past
Community mourns teacher, among 5 dead in storm
Hawaii on edge: Kilauea volcano in photos
AccuWeather: Rain to persist into first half of weekend
More Weather
Top Stories
2 dead, 45 injured in NJ school bus crash
PHOTOS: School bus crash in Mount Olive
School employee found with young woman, sex toys, drugs
Woman fired for baking brownies with laxatives in them
Gymnastics coach accused of sexually abusing kids under 13
Man faces backlash after racially-charged rant goes viral
CT police officer stabbed in neck, woman in custody
Mother injured in horrific Park Slope crash loses baby
Show More
Hawaii volcano erupts from summit, shooting plume of ash
Woman allegedly served man 11 beers before deadly crash
Kindergartner finds cocaine in classmate's backpack
Community mourns teacher, among 5 dead in storm
Still no ID turnstiles at NYC hospital 1 year after shooting
More News