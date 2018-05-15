EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=3478658" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Lucy Yang reports on the severe weather from Mahwah.

Traffic at standstill on @NYSThruway southbound near Newburgh. Downed tree blocking roadway. pic.twitter.com/oPfvQbVz6k — Marcus Solis (@MarcusSolis7) May 15, 2018

A line of severe storms caused widespread damage and commuter chaos as the storms pushed east across the Tri-State area Tuesday.Earlier, tornado warnings had been issued for Dutchess, Orange, Sullivan and Ulster counties in New York and Fairfield County in Connecticut with at least one tornado reported in Eldred, Sullivan CountyThe storms brought damaging wind, heavy rain, and hail, especially north and west of the city where they were the strongest. Hurricane-force winds of 65 to 78 mph were reported in the Hudson Valley.Flash flooding is even possible in some of the heaviest downpours, potentially disrupting the evening commute.The storms brought down trees across the area including in Mahwah New Jersey, where a tree crushed a garage. The homeowner, Al Vallese, said a show car worth at least $100,000 was destroyed.An 11-year-old girl was seriously injured when a tree fell onto a car in Newburgh. She was trapped inside the car and had to be extricated. She was listed in very serious condition.Metro North service in and out of Grand Central Terminal was temporarily suspended due to the severe weather, and the terminal was jammed with thousands of commuters at the height of rush hour. Officials say there are multiple downed trees on the lines.Hudson Line service has since resumed with 60-minute delays between Grand Central and Croton-Harmon. Service remains suspended north of Croton-Harmon and on the Harlem and New Haven lines. Amtrak suspended service between New York City and New Haven.New Jersey Transit service in and out of Hoboken Terminal Station is subject to 60 minute delays in both directions due to debris on the tracks.The Port Authority Bus Terminal is also experiencing delays, and drivers faced problems on the roads due to flooding and fallen trees.This line of storms will probably clear eastern Long Island and the Jersey Shore after 8 pm, but there still could be showers and a rumble of thunder into late tonight.Keep an eye to the sky today and take shelter when you hear that first rumble of thunder. Remember, if you can hear the thunder, you're close enough to be struck by lightning.----------