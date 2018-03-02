AccuWeather: Weekend clearing to follow nor'easter

NEW YORK (WABC) --A massive nor'easter hammered New York City and the Tri-State area with high winds, significant snow, heavy rain and coastal flooding, but the weekend will bring improvement.
The rain and snow slowly moved out of the area on Friday night, but punishing winds will remain.
The nor'easter produced blizzard warnings in parts of upstate New York and winter storm warnings just to the north and west of New York City as anywhere from a few inches to two feet of snow fell.
Coastal flooding was expected to remain a problem along New Jersey and Long Island into Sunday. Tides were forecast to run 2 to 4 feet higher than normal.
Conditions will improve on Saturday but conditions will be brisk and chilly on the backside of the system with at least some sunshine returning.
Sunday will probably be the better of the two days.
