AccuWeather: Weekend clearing to follow nor'easter

CeFaan Kim has more on the conditions in Jamaica Estates.

By
NEW YORK (WABC) --
A massive nor'easter hammered New York City and the Tri-State area with high winds, significant snow, heavy rain and coastal flooding, but the weekend will bring improvement.

The rain and snow slowly moved out of the area on Friday night, but punishing winds will remain.
The nor'easter produced blizzard warnings in parts of upstate New York and winter storm warnings just to the north and west of New York City as anywhere from a few inches to two feet of snow fell.

Tim Fleischer has more on the snowy conditions in Monroe.

PROJECTED SNOWFALL TOTALS

Coastal flooding was expected to remain a problem along New Jersey and Long Island into Sunday. Tides were forecast to run 2 to 4 feet higher than normal.

Conditions will improve on Saturday but conditions will be brisk and chilly on the backside of the system with at least some sunshine returning.

Sunday will probably be the better of the two days.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
Nor'easter wreaks havoc on evening commute
Brutal winds overturn trucks on Cuomo Bridge
Powerful nor'easter wreaks havoc
How do districts decide to cancel school during a storm?
