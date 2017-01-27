WEATHER

First incredible images of Earth released from GOES-16 satellite

NASA's GOES-16 satellite (previously known as GOES-R) released new pictures of Earth from space, and the images are truly breathtaking.

Launched on Nov. 19, 2016 from Cape Canaveral in Florida, the satellite released the images after several weeks of testing. The satellite has four times greater resolution and is five times faster than past GOES imagers, according to AccuWeather.

The satellite is able to provide images of the Continental U.S. every five minutes, and can capture images of weather events like hurricanes and wildfires every 30 seconds, AccuWeather said.
