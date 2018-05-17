NEW YORK (WABC) --The National Weather Services says at least three tornadoes touched down in the New York area during powerful storms that tore through the region Tuesday, as communities across the New York area continue to assess the damage and death toll.
Two of the tornadoes were in Putnam County, while the other, an EFO tornado, struck Newburgh with winds of up to 85 mph.
Five deaths are being blamed on the severe weather.
The National Weather Service said that an EF2 tornado with estimated peak winds of 110 mph moved through a path of 100 yards in Kent, according to a preliminary survey. An EF1 tornado with estimated peak winds of 100 mph also moved through a discontinuous path of 75 yards in Patterson.
More than 170,000 customers remained without power Thursday morning.
The outages include more than 90,000 in New York, 66,000 in Connecticut and more than 28,000 outages in New Jersey.
In Westchester County, a teacher killed during the storms is being mourned.
Thursday will be a tough day in North Salem.
Art teacher Lauren Svendsen was one of two people killed in Connecticut Tuesday when a tree fell on her car.
Her 3-year-old child who was also in the car survived.
Two tornadoes were confirmed in Connecticut, leaving power outages and road closures.
There is still a big mess in places like Newburgh where another tornado hit.
They are working to clean up debris, trees and power lines.
"We can't have traffic coming through here, someone can get electrocuted by high voltage. That's our job," said Michael Ciaravino, Newburgh City Manager. "And then we've got our residents taking care of each other."
Two people were killed there, including an 11-year-old girl.
The community is rallying to rebuild.
"We are showing love and support to everybody in the community whoever has experienced devastation," said Pastor Robert Mclymore, Life Restoration Church. "Oh we don't have power, but we have love and we have happiness. And as you see everybody here is happy."
The school district is bringing in counselors Thursday and Friday.
----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts