WEATHER

At least 3 dead after NY area storms topple trees onto vehicles

EMBED </>More Videos

Jim Dolan reports on the storm damage in Newburgh, NY.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
The powerful storms that moved through the New York area Tuesday left at least three people dead, including an 11-year-old girl in Orange County, New York.

The girl and her mother had arrived home on Robinson Avenue in Newburgh at about 4:15 p.m. and were unloading the car when police say the wind caused a large tree to topple onto the vehicle.

The girl was extricated from the car by the fire department and transported to St. Luke's Hospital where she was pronounced dead. The mother suffered minor injuries.

The victim's identity has not yet been released.

Two people were killed in Connecticut. Authorities say a person was killed when a tree fell on a car on Brush Hill Road in New Fairfield.

In Danbury, a man was doing yard work at a residence at Candlewood Lake when he saw the storm and decided to shelter in his pickup truck.

A tree fell on the truck and he was killed.

Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton also says a teenager suffered serious injuries when he was hit by the roof of a dugout on a baseball field.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherstorm damagestormweatherNewburghDanbury
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Severe storms wreak havoc across NY area
Hawaii volcano prompts 'ring of fire' fears for West Coast
These are the perfect flowers for Mother's Day
Allergy sufferers unite: Pollen storm caught on camera
More Weather
Top Stories
Severe storms wreak havoc across NY area
VIEWER PHOTOS/VIDEOS: Tuesday's storms
2 found fatally stabbed in Brooklyn
Fists fly as massive brawl breaks out at apartment complex
High school seniors praised for car-into-office prank
Hate crime suspect assaulted, ran over stranger, police say
Parents furious son named 'Most Likely to Bomb the US'
10 airline employees busted in airport drug trafficking sting
Show More
Teen suspect arrested in New Rochelle school stabbing
3-year-old upstages mom's proposal with 'peebomb'
10 children found living in horrible conditions, police say
NJ man among 2 hiking fatalities in 10 days in Calif. park
North Korea threatens to withdraw from summit with Trump
More News