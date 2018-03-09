WEATHER

Crews work around the clock in NJ to restore power to more than 120,000 customers

Naveen Dhaliwal reports on the power outages from Parsippany.

Naveen Dhaliwal, Eyewitness News
PARSIPPANY, New Jersey (WABC) --
Crews in New Jersey are working around the clock to restore power to more than 123,000 customers after the nor'easter.

East Hanover and Parsippany is completely in the dark. People are saying that they won't be getting power back for days.

Crews from as far away as South Carolina are there to aide in the effort to restore power. Falling trees and branches took down powerlines throughout the area.

The nor'easter dumped some two feet of snow in some parts and more than 17,000 people are still without power from last Friday's storm.

The governor of New Jersey is ordering an investigation into the power restoration calling it completely and wholly unacceptable.

"JCPL's apparent lack of readiness remains a major issue that can and must be looked into further," Governor Phil Murphy said. "This is distinct from the admiration that we have for the men and women who are out there trying to get this fixed."

Parsippany police say they are getting high call volume. They are trying to address them based on priority. They are asking people to stay off the roads, especially where people are working.

weatherpower outagenor'easterParsippanyMorris County
