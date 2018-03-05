Utility crews continued their efforts to restore power in parts of the Tri-State area trying to recover from last week's nor'easter, with another storm bearing down.New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said thousands of utility workers, including 1,300 from out of state, are involved in the recovery operations.As of Monday afternoon, over 100,000 customers were still in the dark in Westchester, Dutchess, Putnam, and Sullivan counties, about 58,000 of them in Westchester. Over 67,000 were still without electricity in New Jersey.Elizabeth Melamed was one of tens of thousands without power for three days after a tree crashed on her block, and the temperature in her house continues to drop."Last night it was 49 degrees," she said.In addition to no power, outside of her home are live wires. Sunday night, three small fires sparked."It was a string of flames," Melamed said.Her frustrations are growing with Con Edison. "We would appreciate them addressing this sooner than later since we are told we have live wires there are electrical fires," Melamed said.Mount Vernon Mayor Richard Thomas was making the rounds Monday, calming concerns and addressing why it's taking so long for the power to be restored."There are pockets of people without power, 2,000 meters are out, and were really concerned about why many of our utilities are underground not subject to wind damage," Mayor Thomas said.Newscopter 7 was over dozens of trucks lined up in the lot of Rye Playland Monday, some all the way from Canada, ready to help with the restoration work all over Westchester.In Mount Vernon, with a pending storm it means it is time for better preparedness.Department of Public Works crews took down trees leaning onto power lines."These trees are big and it's impressive them bringing it down," said Adam Boyd, a resident.That's because Boyd already had a tree crash into his backyard."We do have power, not now, but when the tree came down, it did take our meter box," Boyd said.Meanwhile states of emergency remain in place in Dutchess, Putnam, Sullivan and Westchester Counties as another winter storm approaches New York.----------