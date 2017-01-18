Drone video shows storms and flooding in Houston

Flood Warning allowed to expire. Heaviest rain has now moved east of the Houston area. pic.twitter.com/MLGJttHMTz — Houston Weather (@abc13weather) January 18, 2017

After a dangerous amount of rain deluged Houston roadways Wednesday morning, the city takes a breather before storms continue.The cold front that has been the focus and trigger for the storms is slowly moving east. That means that the chance of thunderstorms with heavy rain occurring over already flooded areas has gone down for the rest of the day.If this trend continues, the moisture needed for storms with high rain rates will be pushed into Louisiana and into the Gulf later Wednesday evening.We will be watching very closely to see if the front stalls over Galveston and Chambers counties Wednesday evening.Street flooding is occurring in some areas after two days worth of soaking rains have saturated the ground.Rain chances should fall late this week. The air blowing in behind the rain is from the Pacific, not the Arctic so don't expect temperatures to cool much.