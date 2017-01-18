WEATHER

Drone video shows storms and flooding in Houston
Drone video from HTX Commercial Aerial Imaging shows the flooding across the Bayou City (KTRK)

HOUSTON --
After a dangerous amount of rain deluged Houston roadways Wednesday morning, the city takes a breather before storms continue.

The cold front that has been the focus and trigger for the storms is slowly moving east. That means that the chance of thunderstorms with heavy rain occurring over already flooded areas has gone down for the rest of the day.

If this trend continues, the moisture needed for storms with high rain rates will be pushed into Louisiana and into the Gulf later Wednesday evening.
PHOTOS: Floodwaters wreak havoc on Houston roadways
We will be watching very closely to see if the front stalls over Galveston and Chambers counties Wednesday evening.

Check our list of high water locations in the Houston area
Street flooding is occurring in some areas after two days worth of soaking rains have saturated the ground.

VIDEO: Floodwaters cover I-45 northbound at N. Main
Street flooding on I-45 NB at N. Main.



Rain chances should fall late this week. The air blowing in behind the rain is from the Pacific, not the Arctic so don't expect temperatures to cool much.
