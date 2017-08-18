  • BREAKING NEWS ACCUTRACK RADAR: Track the storms and rain here!
WEATHER

Long Island couple stranded in floodwaters rescued from car's sunroof

By
FARMINGDALE, Long Island (WABC) --
Flood waters rose so quickly on Friday that one Long Island couple found themselves stranded under a railroad overpass on Merrits Road in Farmingdale - unable to get out.

"The water was rising pretty fast. When we first got there, the water was up to the windshield," says Farmingdale fireighter Phil LoNigro.

LoNigro was one of eight who quickly responded on the department's aerial truck. Chief Ryan Tortoso who responded first, came up with an idea to pull off the rescue.

EMBED More News Videos

A couple was rescued through the sunroof of their car, trapped in rising flood water, at Merritts Road and Fulton Street in Farmingdale. Video courtesy Philip LoNigro.



"Chief Ryan Totorso thought about the pay loader first, because the area we were in was a little unlevel for the aerial to really go into. Plus, it would have been harded to get them up on the ladder," adds LoNigro.

While LoNigro was documenting the rescue on video, other firemen were able to get right up next to the car and climb on top.

"It was easier to get them out of the sunroof and put them on the pay loader," LoNigro added.

It's not as easy as you think climbing out throught the sun roof, LoNigro told Eyewitness News. It took a few minutes to get the man, who was soaked from the waist down, out and into the bucket. After the man was taken to a nearby ambulance, the woman who was in the car was then helped up and into the bucket. Both were checked out and not hospitalized.

After the successful rescue, the firefighters offered a word of caution to drivers .

"It was good to see the people get out okay and everything, but people have to realize that if you see flood waters, don't drive your cars into them," said LoNigro.

The firemen say the underpass rarely floods like this since it was redesigned several years ago.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherfloodingrescueFarmingdale
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WEATHER
AccuWeather Alert: Flooding reported as storms dump heavy rain
Will clouds be in the way during the eclipse?
Here's what traffic will be like during the eclipse
How much of the solar eclipse will people in Tri-state area see?
More Weather
Top Stories
Strategist Steve Bannon resigns from Trump administration
Suspect shot after several stabbed, 2 fatally, in Finland
Barber accused of touching himself near kids during haircuts
Man shot 2 days in a row and survives, Gunman sought
Police: Drunken woman swims up, bites fisherman's line
AccuWeather Alert: Flooding reported as storms dump heavy rain
2 sentenced in 2014 murder of 14-year-old girl in NJ
Man charged after human remains found in shopping cart
Show More
At least 1 American killed, 1 hurt in Spain terror attacks
1 dead in police-involved shooting in Bloomfield
Rapper Meek Mill arrested on ATV riding charges in NYC
Powerball jackpot surges to $535M for Saturday's drawing
Police: Attacks in Spain are linked, took long time to plan
More News
Photos
Photos from the scene of struck pedestrians in Barcelona
PHOTOS: Violent rally in Charlottesville, Virginia
PHOTOS: Disabled seaplane in East River
PHOTOS: O.J. Simpson through the years
More Photos