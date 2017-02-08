WEATHER

Winter weather emergency resources for the New York area

NEW YORK (WABC) --
Emergency contact resources for the New York area that you may need during the winter storm:

DISASTER RESPONSE AGENCIES:
American Red Cross - Winter Storm Preparedness

Insurance Information Institute - Disaster Preparedness

CONNECTICUT:

CT Emergency Preparedness Guide

Bridgeport Storm Information

Town of Greenwich Emergency Preparedness

City of Norwalk Emergency Preparedness

City of Stamford Emergency Preparedness

LONG ISLAND:

Nassau Co Emergency Management

Nassau and Suffolk Coastal Storm Surge Maps (Ocean and Sound Areas)

Suffolk Co Emergency Preparedness

NEW YORK CITY:

NYC OEM Winter Weather Preparedness

NEW YORK STATE:

NYS Dept of Homeland Security and Emergency Svcs (DHSES) - Winter Safety Tips

NEW JERSEY:

State of New Jersey Info

Bergen Co Emergency Preparedness

Essex Co Emergency Preparedness

Hudson Co Emergency Preparedness

Hunterdon Co Emergency Preparedness

Middlesex Co Emergency Preparedness

Monmouth Co Emergency Preparedness

Ocean Co Emergency Preparedness

Passaic Co Emergency Preparedness

Somerset Co Emergency Preparedness

Sussex Co Emergency Preparedness

Union Co Emergency Preparedness

Warren Co Emergency Preparedness

NORTHERN NY SUBURBS:


Dutchess Co Emergency Preparedness

Orange Co Emergency Management

Putnam Co Emergency Preparedness

Rockland Co. Emergency Preparedness


Sullivan Co Emergency Preparedness

Ulster Co Emergency Preparedness

Westchester Co Snow Guide

REGIONAL TRANSPORTATION AGENCIES:

Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA)

Long Island Railroad

Metro-North Railroad

NYC Ferry Services

New Jersey Transit

Connecticut Commuter Rail (Shore Line East)

UTILITIES

Con Edison

Long Island Power Authority

Orange and Rockland Utilities

NYSEG

PSE&G and on Twitter @psegdelivers

Jersey Central Power & Light

Eversource (formerly Northeast Utilities)

United Illuminating

ALERTING SERVICES:

New York State

NYS Text Message Alerts

MTA Text Message Alerts

Dutchess Co Text Message Alerts


Putnam Co Text Message Alerts

Rockland Co Text Message Alerts

New York City

Notify NYC


New Jersey

NJ Transit Text Message Alerts

Sussex Co Reverse 911 Alerts

Connecticut

CT Text Alert Messages

City of Bridgeport Reverse 911 Alerts

City of New Haven Text Message Alerts

Federal Government

Ready.gov Winter Weather Preparedness

US Centers for Disease Control Winter Weather Planning Resources

MOBILE APPS AND OTHER WEBSITES

FEMA Mobile Apps

National Weather Service Mobile Website

NYS iAlertz App (iPhone/iPad)

CodeRED Emergency Alert App

American Red Cross Mobile Apps

American Red Cross Safe and Well Report

AccuWeather Mobile Apps

TWITTER:

Notify NYC

NYS Dept of Homeland Security and Emergency Services

CT Dept of Emergency Mgmt and Homeland Security


Metropolitan Transportation Authority

NYCT Bus Service

NJ Transit

Long Island Railroad

Metro-North Railroad

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE:

National Weather Svc - Upton LI

National Weather Svc - Mt Holly NJ

National Weather Svc - Albany NY

National Weather Svc - Binghamton NY
