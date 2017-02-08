NEW YORK (WABC) --Emergency contact resources for the New York area that you may need during the winter storm:
DISASTER RESPONSE AGENCIES:
American Red Cross - Winter Storm Preparedness
Insurance Information Institute - Disaster Preparedness
CONNECTICUT:
CT Emergency Preparedness Guide
Bridgeport Storm Information
Town of Greenwich Emergency Preparedness
City of Norwalk Emergency Preparedness
City of Stamford Emergency Preparedness
LONG ISLAND:
Nassau Co Emergency Management
Nassau and Suffolk Coastal Storm Surge Maps (Ocean and Sound Areas)
Suffolk Co Emergency Preparedness
NEW YORK CITY:
NYC OEM Winter Weather Preparedness
NEW YORK STATE:
NYS Dept of Homeland Security and Emergency Svcs (DHSES) - Winter Safety Tips
NEW JERSEY:
State of New Jersey Info
Bergen Co Emergency Preparedness
Essex Co Emergency Preparedness
Hudson Co Emergency Preparedness
Hunterdon Co Emergency Preparedness
Middlesex Co Emergency Preparedness
Monmouth Co Emergency Preparedness
Ocean Co Emergency Preparedness
Passaic Co Emergency Preparedness
Somerset Co Emergency Preparedness
Sussex Co Emergency Preparedness
Union Co Emergency Preparedness
Warren Co Emergency Preparedness
NORTHERN NY SUBURBS:
Dutchess Co Emergency Preparedness
Orange Co Emergency Management
Putnam Co Emergency Preparedness
Rockland Co. Emergency Preparedness
Sullivan Co Emergency Preparedness
Ulster Co Emergency Preparedness
Westchester Co Snow Guide
REGIONAL TRANSPORTATION AGENCIES:
Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA)
Long Island Railroad
Metro-North Railroad
NYC Ferry Services
New Jersey Transit
Connecticut Commuter Rail (Shore Line East)
UTILITIES
Con Edison
Long Island Power Authority
Orange and Rockland Utilities
NYSEG
PSE&G and on Twitter @psegdelivers
Jersey Central Power & Light
Eversource (formerly Northeast Utilities)
United Illuminating
ALERTING SERVICES:
New York State
NYS Text Message Alerts
MTA Text Message Alerts
Dutchess Co Text Message Alerts
Putnam Co Text Message Alerts
Rockland Co Text Message Alerts
New York City
Notify NYC
New Jersey
NJ Transit Text Message Alerts
Sussex Co Reverse 911 Alerts
Connecticut
CT Text Alert Messages
City of Bridgeport Reverse 911 Alerts
City of New Haven Text Message Alerts
Federal Government
Ready.gov Winter Weather Preparedness
US Centers for Disease Control Winter Weather Planning Resources
MOBILE APPS AND OTHER WEBSITES
FEMA Mobile Apps
National Weather Service Mobile Website
NYS iAlertz App (iPhone/iPad)
CodeRED Emergency Alert App
American Red Cross Mobile Apps
American Red Cross Safe and Well Report
AccuWeather Mobile Apps
TWITTER:
Notify NYC
NYS Dept of Homeland Security and Emergency Services
CT Dept of Emergency Mgmt and Homeland Security
Metropolitan Transportation Authority
NYCT Bus Service
NJ Transit
Long Island Railroad
Metro-North Railroad
NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE:
National Weather Svc - Upton LI
National Weather Svc - Mt Holly NJ
National Weather Svc - Albany NY
National Weather Svc - Binghamton NY