NYC snow: 4th nor'easter in 3 weeks wallops New York area

Derick Waller reports on the nor'easter from Woodbridge. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

NEW YORK (WABC) --
Yet another nor'easter is dumping another round of wet, heavy snow that is expected to intensify throughout the day Wednesday. It's not exactly how most residents of the winter-weary northeast were hoping to kick off spring.

It's the fourth nor'easter in three weeks, with many across the region still reeling from the first three that downed trees and power lines and left tens of thousands in the dark. Residents in New Jersey and New York City's northern suburbs were the worst hit during the first two, while the third took aim at coastal Connecticut and the shores of Long Island.

The New York City Department of Sanitation has issued a Snow Alert, and Alternate Side Parking regulations are suspended on Wednesday and Thursday. Commuters are advised to use mass transit where possible.

In a rare treat for New York City students, public schools there joined dozens of others in canceling classes Wednesday. CLICK HERE for Tri-State area school closings.

Local municipalities loaded up on salt and sand ahead of the storm's arrival in an effort to make the roads as safe as possible. Still, residents were urged only to drive if absolutely necessary.
Candace McCowan reports from Downtown Brooklyn on the nor'easter.


The bulk of the dangerous, wind-driven snow and sleet is expected to wallop New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware and parts of eastern Pennsylvania before heading off to Nantucket early Thursday.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy declared a State of Emergency, authorizing the State Director of Emergency Management to activate and coordinate response and recovery efforts. Murphy ordered state offices closed Wednesday.

New Jersey State Police issued a commercial vehicle travel ban for the entire lengths of I-78, I-80, I-280, and I-287.

Upwards of a foot is forecast in New York City area, while Philadelphia could get slightly more. Coastal flood warnings are posted for shore communities, and widespread power outages are possible with gusts blowing up to 35 mph.

"I didn't think I'd still need to keep storm stuff in my car in late March, but what are you going to do?" Wilson Collins said as he prepared to leave his Toms River home on Wednesday morning, checking his trunk to make sure he had a shovel, a blanket and other emergency items. "I'm hoping most of the snow will accumulate just on the grass, but the roads will be a mess no matter what. I just hope this is finally it."

Landscaping crews along the New Jersey coast tended to shrubs and plants at oceanfront homes, and then packed up their garden tools to get ready to plow. Shore towns positioned bulldozers, front-end loaders and other heavy equipment to deal with beach erosion.

