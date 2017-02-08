Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
Health
Lifestyle & Consumer
U.S. & World
Politics
Sports
ESPN New York
Entertainment
Movie Reviews
Neighborhood Eats
The Trend
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
Live with Kelly
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
Follow Us
BREAKING NEWS
NYC schools closed Thursday, click full story for more area closings
Full Story
Email
BREAKING NEWS
AccuWeather Alert: Record high ahead of winter storm
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
WEATHER ALERT
Winter Storm Warning
Full Story
WEATHER
Long Island prepares for winter storm
Email
share
share
tweet
email
EMBED </>
More News Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=1744755" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
NJ Burkett has more from Ronkonkoma. (WABC)
WABC
By
N.J. Burkett
Wednesday, February 08, 2017 07:30PM
Related Topics:
weather
snow storm
weather
Ronkonkoma
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
WEATHER
AccuWeather Alert: Record high ahead of winter storm
New York area braces for blast of winter snow; NYC Schools closed Thursday
How public transit will be impacted by snowstorm in NYC area
Winter dangers: 7 health hazards that can send you to the ER
More Weather
Top Stories
New York area braces for blast of winter snow; NYC Schools closed Thursday
AccuWeather Alert: Record high ahead of winter storm
How public transit will be impacted by snowstorm in NYC area
Karina Vetrano murder suspect's mom: 'He's not a criminal'
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Some evening trains canceled after earlier LIRR derailment
Female teacher arrested for alleged sex with female student
249 arrested during 10-day Super Bowl prostitution sting
Show More
4-alarm fire breaks out in Upper East Side building
Possible human remains found along Queens jogging path
Officials: Murder suspect commits suicide during standoff
Police: Passerby honked horn to scare away attempted kidnapping suspect
More News
Top Video
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
New York area braces for blast of winter snow; NYC Schools closed Thursday
Karina Vetrano murder suspect's mom: 'He's not a criminal'
$18 Ethiopian Arabica coffee at Extraction Lab in Brooklyn
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
Health
Lifestyle & Consumer
U.S. & World
Politics
Sports
ESPN New York
Entertainment
Movie Reviews
Neighborhood Eats
The Trend
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
Live with Kelly
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WABC-TV New York