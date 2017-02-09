Martha Stewart got stuck in the snow, and the internet had some fun with it

KATONAH, New York (WABC) --Getting stuck in the snow -- it happens to everyone, even Martha Stewart.
I decided to plow now I am stuck darn!!!!! pic.twitter.com/htdUI9iXfW— Martha Stewart (@MarthaStewart) February 9, 2017
The 75-year-old businesswoman tweeted Thursday morning that she decided to plow her driveway at her home in Westchester when she got stuck.
Of course the internet had some witty responses:
. @MarthaStewart throw some warm potpourri under the tires, you'll stay stuck, but the smell will awaken your senses and that's a good thing— Surfer Ken?? (@SurferKenLive) February 9, 2017
@MarthaStewart where's @SnoopDogg to help?? #SquadGoals— Eamon Downey (@eamondowney) February 9, 2017
Someone please rescue @MarthaStewart! I have to make a creme brulee this weekend and can't do it without her! @judybattista @AnnmarieDodd— Donna Leinwand Leger (@DonnaLeinwand) February 9, 2017
@MarthaStewart @berthacoombs I see a Martha Stewart type snow tire or snow plow coming out of this. Martha Tire Chains?— Mike Henderson (@mhenderson33) February 9, 2017
@MarthaStewart There are situations a dash of Spanish paprika won't fix. Try some kitty litter under the back wheels.— Bob Palmer (@shooter412) February 9, 2017
No word on how or when she was able to get the plow unstuck.