New York area braces for blast from winter storm

NEW YORK (WABC) --The New York area is bracing for a winter storm with the potential for significant snowfall in some parts of the region.
A winter storm warning has been issued for the eastern end of Long Island and the parts of the Jersey Shore where more than 6 inches of snow could fall Wednesday night and Thursday.
AccuWeather says New York City will likely fall in the 1-3 inch range, and given the timing of the storm, even that amount could have a big impact on the morning commute.
The New York City Department of Sanitation has issued a Snow Alert for Wednesday, beginning at 6 p.m.
DSNY will coordinate with the Office of Emergency Management and the Department of Transportation on snow clearing protocol.
DSNY will continue to monitor forecasts and will provide updates as the storm approaches.
Alternate side parking regulations have been suspended for Thursday and Friday in New York City to facilitate snow removal. Payment at parking meters will remain in effect
Towns across Long Island had their trucks in place ready to spread salt and clear roads as the snow moves in.
PSEG Long Island has extra personnel standing by and is doing tree-trimming to help prevent power outages.
