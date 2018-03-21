WEATHER

Snow preps: New York area gears up as 4th nor'easter bears down

Derick Waller reports from Woodbridge on the approaching storm.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
The clock is ticking with the start of yet another nor'easter expected to dump another round of wet, heavy snow intensifying throughout the day Wednesday. It's not exactly how most residents of the winter-weary northeast were hoping to kick off spring.

It's the fourth nor'easter in three weeks, with many across the region still reeling from the first three that downed trees and power lines and left tens of thousands in the dark. Residents in New Jersey and New York City's northern suburbs were the worst hit during the first two, while the third took aim at coastal Connecticut and the shores of Long Island.

The New York City Department of Sanitation has issued a Snow Alert, and Alternate Side Parking regulations are suspended on Wednesday and Thursday. Commuters are advised to use mass transit where possible.

Candace McCowan reports on the storm preparations around the city.



New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that the city's public schools will be closed Wednesday due to the storm.

The bulk of the dangerous, wind-driven snow and sleet is expected to wallop New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware and parts of eastern Pennsylvania before heading off to Nantucket early Thursday.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy declared a State of Emergency, authorizing the State Director of Emergency Management to activate and coordinate response and recovery efforts. Murphy ordered state offices closed Wednesday.

New Jersey State Police issued a commercial vehicle travel ban for the entire length of I-78, I-80, I-280, and I-287.

Upwards of a foot is forecast in New York City area, while Philadelphia could get slightly more. Coastal flood warnings are posted for shore communities.

Mixed precipitation should turn to all snow early and continue through most of Wednesday.

Widespread power outages are possible, especially Wednesday, with gusts blowing up to 35 mph.

