Friday's nor'easter is wreaking havoc on air travel and transit services in the New York City area.At NYC's LaGuardia Airport, all flights in and out of the airport have been suspended until further notice. This is among hundreds of other flights canceled at JFK and Newark airports.The AirTrain that runs to/from Newark Airport was suspended as of 11:30 a.m. Friday. Shuttle buses have replaced the train service temporarily.Several major airlines offered passengers a chance to change their tickets for Friday and Saturday flights without a penalty.Amtrak said it has suspended train service along the Northeast Corridor due to multiple weather-related issues. Trains that are en route will continue to WAS/NYP/BOS -- whichever is first -- and hold.However, this service suspension does not impact the NJ Transit Northeast Corridor. Though, all NJT rail service is experiencing system-wide delays of up to 20 minutes due to the weather.Morris and Essex Line service is suspended in both directions between Dover and Convent Station due to a tree down in the overhead wires near Morris Plains.LIRR train service was temporarily suspended on the Oyster Bay, Port Jefferson, Ronkonkoma and Hempstead Branches due to weather-related signal trouble. But service has since resumed.Hempstead westbound trains are bypassing Queens Village, Hollis and Hillside due to a fallen tree on the tracks near Hillside. Customers can transfer at Jamaica for westbound service to local stations.The Port Authority activated its emergency operations centers to monitor storm conditions.----------