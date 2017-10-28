HURRICANE MARIA

Questions over death toll in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria

EMBED </>More Videos

Joe Torres has more on the questions over the death toll in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria. (Gerald Herbert)

Eyewitness News
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (WABC) --
There are questions over the official death toll in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria after a new revelation suggests there may have been far more victims than reported.

The official death toll stands at 51, but the island's Department of Public Safety has confirmed that more than 900 cremations have taken place since Maria's landfall last month. Those deaths were designated as having natural causes.

The bodies were not physically examined by a medical examiner to determine if they should be included in the Maria death toll.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherhurricane mariahurricanedeath investigation
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HURRICANE MARIA
Gov. Cuomo returns to Puerto Rico with supplies for hurricane victims
Dogs rescued after Puerto Rico hurricane up for adoption in NY area
NYC schools brace for influx of students from Puerto Rico
Calls for NYC relief centers to help Puerto Rico victims
More hurricane maria
WEATHER
The lengthy process of cleaning up Sandy debris in the Rockaways
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Rain, wind for Sunday
How Sandy changed weather forecasting
Why have there been so many home runs this World Series?
More Weather
Top Stories
Child in serious condition after struck by car in Jersey City
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Rain, wind for Sunday
Refs refuse to work high school game after anthem protest
Human remains recovered in wooded area in Nassau County
Astros' Gurriel avoids World Series suspension
Authorities seize 'massive' amount of fentanyl from LI home
Jackie Robinson's padded cap sells for $590K at auction
Nose of plane carrying Oklahoma City Thunder dented on flight
Show More
2 injured, 1 seriously, in wall collapse at building in Queens
Teen allegedly takes selfie after randomly punching man
Man shot after brawl breaks out at party near Rutgers campus
Report: First charges filed in Mueller's Russia investigation
Free hepatitis vaccinations in Westchester after restaurant scare
More News
Top Video
Human remains recovered in wooded area in Nassau County
Rocks rain down on Midtown intersection
Teen allegedly takes selfie after randomly punching man
New York City College of Tech students build haunted house
More Video