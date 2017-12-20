WEATHER

Record 107 million people expected to travel this Christmas season

EMBED </>More Videos

Expect the roads to be crowded when traveling this holiday season. (AccuWeather)

As you prepare for your trip this holiday season, you can expect to see a record number of people traveling for Christmas.

More than 107 million people are expected to travel this holiday season, according to AAA. About 90 percent of those travelers will hit the highways to get to their destinations. Dec, 20 and 21 are expected to be the worst travel days for most cities.

Weather will also be a factor in holiday travel this year. AccuWeather meteorologist Bernie Rayno expects rainstorms to hit the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast on Saturday.

For those dreaming of a white Christmas, snow can be expected in parts of the Midwest and New England on Sunday and Monday.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherholidayaccuweathersnowraintraveldrivingicy roadsfreeway
WEATHER
Fun facts about the North Pole
Geminid meteor shower to peak on Dec. 13 and 14
The coldest town on Earth
Easy steps to make sure you're safe in your car during the winter
More Weather
Top Stories
NYC Schools Chancellor Carmen Farina to step down, sources say
Police: Teen sexually assaulted classmate while others watched
Parents accused of trying to sell kids for drugs, money
Trump: Tax bill 'an incredible Christmas gift for hard-working Americans'
Brooklyn man walks free 30 years after wrongful conviction
Family of bullied girl who killed herself: Her 'dreams were shattered'
Khloe Kardashian announces pregnancy
Parents upset over Ivanka Trump's surprise school visit
Show More
8 Americans among 12 dead in Mexico tour bus crash
Alcohol in air at frat party registers on Breathalyzer
1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting on Brooklyn street
Paralyzed man walks again thanks to new robotic technology
Mom gives birth using 24-year-old frozen embryo
More News
Top Video
Pedicab drivers caught using illegal motors
This is our new ABC7NY app. Now you can personalize it!
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
Overcoming the hurdles of PE education in NYC schools
More Video