NEW YORK (WABC) --Snow totals are coming in from around the New York City and Tri-State area, with at least 1-inch being reported in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.
See the latest snow totals as officially reported by the National Weather Service below:
** NEW YORK **
MANHATTAN
MIDTOWN MANHATTAN - 1.8" - 1:05 PM
CENTRAL PARK - 1.6" - 12:54 PM
LOWER EAST SIDE - 1.4" - 12:15 PM
QUEENS
KENNEDY AIRPORT - 1.8" - 1:00 PM
LAGUARDIA AIRPORT - 1.8" - 1:00 PM
STATEN ISLAND
OAKWOOD HEIGHTS STAT - 1.4" - 12;00 PM
NASSAU COUNTY
EAST MEADOW - 1.4" - 12:57 PM
SUFFOLK COUNTY
RIVERHEAD - 3.1" - 1:00 PM
UPTON - 2.6" - 1:00 PM
SOUTH HUNTINGTON - 2.0" - 12:45 PM
ISLIP - 2.0" - 1:00 PM
CENTEREACH - 1.8" - 1:00 PM
STONY BROOK - 1.7" - 1:00 PM
LAUREL - 1.7" - 11:59 AM
EAST NORTHPORT - 1.0" - 12:00 PM
** NEW JERSEY **
BERGEN COUNTY
RIDGEWOOD - 1.0" - 1:00 PM
ESSEX COUNTY
NEWARK - 1.6" - 1:00 PM
UNION COUNTY
CRANFORD - 1.2" - 12:13 PM
** CONNECTICUT **
NEW LONDON COUNTY
COLCHESTER - 1.0" - 12:00 PM
