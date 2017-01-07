WINTER STORM

SNOW TOTALS: How much snow has fallen in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut

(Photo/@mc_gutty via Instagram)

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Snow totals are coming in from around the New York City and Tri-State area, with at least 1-inch being reported in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

See the latest snow totals as officially reported by the National Weather Service below:

** NEW YORK **

MANHATTAN
MIDTOWN MANHATTAN - 1.8" - 1:05 PM
CENTRAL PARK - 1.6" - 12:54 PM
LOWER EAST SIDE - 1.4" - 12:15 PM

QUEENS
KENNEDY AIRPORT - 1.8" - 1:00 PM
LAGUARDIA AIRPORT - 1.8" - 1:00 PM

STATEN ISLAND
OAKWOOD HEIGHTS STAT - 1.4" - 12;00 PM

NASSAU COUNTY
EAST MEADOW - 1.4" - 12:57 PM

SUFFOLK COUNTY
RIVERHEAD - 3.1" - 1:00 PM
UPTON - 2.6" - 1:00 PM
SOUTH HUNTINGTON - 2.0" - 12:45 PM
ISLIP - 2.0" - 1:00 PM
CENTEREACH - 1.8" - 1:00 PM
STONY BROOK - 1.7" - 1:00 PM
LAUREL - 1.7" - 11:59 AM
EAST NORTHPORT - 1.0" - 12:00 PM

** NEW JERSEY **

BERGEN COUNTY
RIDGEWOOD - 1.0" - 1:00 PM

ESSEX COUNTY
NEWARK - 1.6" - 1:00 PM

UNION COUNTY
CRANFORD - 1.2" - 12:13 PM

** CONNECTICUT **

NEW LONDON COUNTY
COLCHESTER - 1.0" - 12:00 PM

If you have some snow totals you want to share with us, take a photo of a ruler in the snow and send it to us using the hashtag #abc7NY on Instagram or Twitter.
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
