Snow totals are coming in from around the New York City and Tri-State area, with at least 1-inch being reported in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.See the latest snow totals as officially reported by the National Weather Service below:MIDTOWN MANHATTAN - 1.8" - 1:05 PMCENTRAL PARK - 1.6" - 12:54 PMLOWER EAST SIDE - 1.4" - 12:15 PMKENNEDY AIRPORT - 1.8" - 1:00 PMLAGUARDIA AIRPORT - 1.8" - 1:00 PMOAKWOOD HEIGHTS STAT - 1.4" - 12;00 PMEAST MEADOW - 1.4" - 12:57 PMRIVERHEAD - 3.1" - 1:00 PMUPTON - 2.6" - 1:00 PMSOUTH HUNTINGTON - 2.0" - 12:45 PMISLIP - 2.0" - 1:00 PMCENTEREACH - 1.8" - 1:00 PMSTONY BROOK - 1.7" - 1:00 PMLAUREL - 1.7" - 11:59 AMEAST NORTHPORT - 1.0" - 12:00 PMRIDGEWOOD - 1.0" - 1:00 PMNEWARK - 1.6" - 1:00 PMCRANFORD - 1.2" - 12:13 PMCOLCHESTER - 1.0" - 12:00 PMIf you have some snow totals you want to share with us, take a photo of a ruler in the snow and send it to us using the hashtag #abc7NY on Instagram or Twitter.