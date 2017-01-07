WEATHER

THE LATEST: Here's the most recent info on the Saturday snowfall

Losing visibility Saturday morning as the snow comes in

It's a snowy Saturday in the Tri-State area! The heaviest snow is expected on coastal New Jersey and Long Island. They have been preparing there and are ready. Check back here for the latest on the weather:

10:46: From the New York City Emergency Management Department, as of 10:15 a.m., heavier snow was moving in and travel conditions were quickly deteriorating. Snowfall rates of an inch per hour are likely through the afternoon.

10:37 a.m.: Meteorologist Bill Evans is in Suffolk County:
10 a.m.: Diana Rocco was live in Cheesequake
Diana Rocco reporting live

9:44 a.m.: A look at the ESB this morning

9:37 a.m.: Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone will be joined by the Suffolk County Fire, Rescue and Emergency Services, Suffolk County Police Department and County Department of Public Works for an update on the snow at 11 a.m.
Winter storm warning for Long Island, parts of coastal NJ
