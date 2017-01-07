THE LATEST: Here's the most recent info on the Saturday snowfall

INFORMATION:
AccuWeather forecast
Weather landing page
AccuTrack Radar
Severe weather alerts
LATEST:
10:46: From the New York City Emergency Management Department, as of 10:15 a.m., heavier snow was moving in and travel conditions were quickly deteriorating. Snowfall rates of an inch per hour are likely through the afternoon.
10:37 a.m.: Meteorologist Bill Evans is in Suffolk County:
10 a.m.: Diana Rocco was live in Cheesequake
9:37 a.m.: Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone will be joined by the Suffolk County Fire, Rescue and Emergency Services, Suffolk County Police Department and County Department of Public Works for an update on the snow at 11 a.m.