MOON

The super blue blood moon: A trifecta of astronomical events

In this Aug. 28, 2007, file photo, the moon takes on different orange tones during a lunar eclipse seen from Mexico City. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte, File)

By
NEW YORK (WABC) --
If you're willing to wake up early Wednesday morning, a cosmic combination 150 years in the making awaits. The "super blue blood moon" is a trifecta of astronomical events wrapped into one pre-dawn sky.

Number one, we're going to have a supermoon, meaning that we'll have a particularly close full moon. That's because the moon follows an elliptical path around the Earth, kind of an oblong circle, meaning that the moon can be closer at some times and farther away at others. In the case of a supermoon, it'll be close. But these are not that rare by themselves, occurring four to six times per year.

Secondly, there's a blue moon, defined as the second full moon in a given calendar month. (No, it's not actually blue). January 1 was a full moon and January 31 is a full moon, so we call the second of the two the blue moon. And it literally lives up to the phrase "once in a blue moon," only occurring every 2.7 years on average.

Then there's something else that hasn't occurred in more than two years: A lunar eclipse. This is the final ingredient for the super blue blood moon.

RELATED: Here's how to watch the 'super blue blood moon' on Wednesday

The moon will be passing into the Earth's shadow, and when it does that, it can turn a really deep beautiful red depending on what's in the Earth's atmosphere, hence the name "blood moon."

We won't see a total lunar eclipse here in the tri-state area, and you'd have to head out west for that. But if you still want to take a look early Wednesday morning, get outside sometime between 6 and 7 a.m. and have a look in the western sky. That's where the moon will be setting, a setting moon that'll be extra special this time around.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weathereclipsemoon
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MOON
Here's how to watch the 'super blue blood moon'
Don't miss these sky-watching events in 2018
Pair of supermoons will kick off 2018
See the supermoon all over the world
More moon
WEATHER
What's it like to be a storm chaser?
Here's how to watch the 'super blue blood moon'
AccuWeather: Winter makes a comeback
SEE IT: Amazing sunset lights up post-storm sky in NYC
More Weather
Top Stories
Small plane makes emergency landing, flips over on LI beach
Tom Brady ends interview after host insults his daughter
Teacher allegedly performed sex act on sleeping student
Police: Man kills self after accidentally shooting friend
Fitness model kicked off plane headed to NYC
Police handcuff 7-year-old for allegedly attacking teacher
Even before speech, Trump's State of the Union draws criticism
Teen girl accused of trying to shoot mother in bed
Show More
Brooklyn immigration activist released by federal judge
Secret Service warns of 'jackpotting' robberies at ATMs
48-year-old father dies while handcuffed in police custody
Should food stamps cover cost of pet food?
Boy dies from rare flesh-eating disease
More News
Photos
Photos: Shooting at high school in Benton, Kentucky
PHOTOS: N.J. Burkett's coverage of the unrest in Israel
Super Bowl National Anthem singers of the past 20 years
PHOTOS: Red carpet fashion at the Golden Globes
More Photos