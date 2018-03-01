NEW YORK (WABC) --Winter storm and coastal flood warnings and watches have been issued for parts of the Tri-State area ahead of a major nor'easter moving into the region.
As a low-pressure system reaches the mid-Atlantic coast overnight and early Friday, pockets of rain will be accompanied by winds gusting up to 50mph (especially at the coast).
Rain could be heavy enough to cause minor flooding before mixing with and changing to snow in some places before ending early Friday night. Coastal flooding is also possible during the times of high tide.
The rain and wind began to arrive late in the day Thursday and will continue to ramp up into the overnight hours.
Friday will be chillier with winds gusting to 50mph. Locally heavy rain will mix with and then change to wet snow in northern and western suburbs. Temperatures will end up in the 30s in the afternoon with some wet snow even possible in the city late. Coastal flooding will be a concern all day.
Saturday will still be brisk and chilly on the backside of the system with at least some sunshine returning.
