WEATHER

Why orange snow is blanketing Russian ski slopes

EMBED </>More Videos

The Rosa Khutor Ski Resort in Sochi looks more like Mars than the slopes that recently hosted Olympic events. (Rosa Khutor/Facebook)

SOCHI, Russia --
At one ski resort in Russia, the white stuff is...not white.

Photos and video on social media show the Rosa Khutor Ski Resort in Sochi blanketed in orange snow, which made the slopes look more like the surface of Mars than the hills that hosted events during the 2014 Winter Olympics.

According to meteorologists, the tinted snow is a product of dust from the Sahara and Arabian deserts that blew into the atmosphere and mixed with forming snow.

Despite the discolored snow, the slopes stayed open for business, creating irresistible Instagram fodder for skiers.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherrussiasevere weathersnowstormsnowbizarreu.s. & worldski resortsbuzzworthywhat's trending
WEATHER
VIDEO: Rare rainbow ray forms in the sky over Utah town
Meet the kindergartner whose weather report is going viral
At least 3 fatalities as a result of nor'easter's snow
SNOW TOTALS: How much snow fell across the New York area
More Weather
Top Stories
Woman with gun, brick shot by police after wild spree
Cache of weapons discovered in Flushing basement
Fallen FDNY firefighter mourned at wake on Long Island
Family found dead at Mexican resort died of gas asphyxiation
Man wanted for punching, taunting boy on the subway
Police investigating acts of vandalism at NJ synagogue
Suspect arrested in shooting of livery cab driver
Pregnant woman shot with BB gun while walking on Staten Island street
Show More
Man arrested in Mexico with missing teen held on $500,000 bail
2 NYC churches that survived 9/11 install metal detectors
Men caught ransacking Burger King - then taking selfies
2 women shot, 1 fatally, in NJ; suspect charged
New app created for students to report safety concerns anonymously
More News
Top Video
Who was FDNY Firefighter Michael Davidson?
Officials: Police shoot suspect with knife in Harlem Whole Foods
Celebrating man's best friend on National Puppy Day
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video