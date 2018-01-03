WINTER STORM

Winter storm 2018: What's closed, canceled in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut

EMBED </>More Videos

There are several schedule changes and cancellations ahead of the snow storm. (WABC Photo/Mike Waterhouse)

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
With a massive winter storm heading toward the New York City region, many municipalities and organizations are canceling events and functions in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

Below is a list of what we know so far. This information will be updated as we get new details into our newsroom.

* The number of school closings is growing, and includes New York City Schools. Go here to check the updated list. CUNY Classes are also canceled although essential staff is expected to report to work. Check HERE for updates.

* The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) is advising motorists that the High Occupancy Vehicle lane on the Gowanus Expressway will be closed for the morning rush hour (6 a.m. to 10 a.m.) on Thursday, January 4

* In New York City: Alternate Side Parking regulations are suspended Thursday and Friday to facilitate snow removal. Payment at parking meters will remain in effect throughout the city

* Brooklyn Public Library branches are closed for Thursday, January 4

* In East Harlem: The Three Kings Day Parade scheduled for Friday, January 5, has been canceled

* Airport flight cancellations and delays: LaGuardia Airport reports that more than 90 percent of its flights are already canceled for Thursday due to the snow storm. Here's a look at current delays at NYC area airports:



----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weathersnowwinter stormsnow stormsnowstorm
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WINTER STORM
New York area braces for blast from winter storm
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Winter storm, blizzard warnings issued
What is a blizzard? There are 3 requirements
What is 'bombogenesis'?
More winter storm
WEATHER
New York area braces for blast from winter storm
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Winter storm, blizzard warnings issued
'Wow!!' Snowfall leaves toddler adorably in awe
Tips: Staying safe, warm amid the arctic blast
More Weather
Top Stories
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Winter storm, blizzard warnings issued
New York area braces for blast from winter storm
Man dies after stranger punches him, knocks him onto subway tracks
Fire breaks out on Clintons' Chappaqua property
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Caught on camera: Thief steals monstrance, chalice from Manhattan church
Missing Texas sisters found safe in Colorado
Hero soldier dies saving lives in Bronx fire
Teen facing charges after man killed on way to pick up daughter
Show More
Rat boards flight, forcing everyone off the plane
Judge won't dismiss murder indictment in Sarah Stern case
Police officer turns in his brother for deadly hit-and-run
More News
Top Video
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
New York area braces for blast from winter storm
This packaging has people freaking out in NYC
Tips: Staying safe, warm amid the arctic blast
More Video