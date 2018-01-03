NEW YORK (WABC) --With a massive winter storm heading toward the New York City region, many municipalities and organizations are canceling events and functions in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.
Below is a list of what we know so far. This information will be updated as we get new details into our newsroom.
* The number of school closings is growing, and includes New York City Schools. Go here to check the updated list. CUNY Classes are also canceled although essential staff is expected to report to work. Check HERE for updates.
* The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) is advising motorists that the High Occupancy Vehicle lane on the Gowanus Expressway will be closed for the morning rush hour (6 a.m. to 10 a.m.) on Thursday, January 4
* In New York City: Alternate Side Parking regulations are suspended Thursday and Friday to facilitate snow removal. Payment at parking meters will remain in effect throughout the city
* Brooklyn Public Library branches are closed for Thursday, January 4
* In East Harlem: The Three Kings Day Parade scheduled for Friday, January 5, has been canceled
* Airport flight cancellations and delays: LaGuardia Airport reports that more than 90 percent of its flights are already canceled for Thursday due to the snow storm. Here's a look at current delays at NYC area airports:
----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts