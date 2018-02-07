  • BREAKING NEWS Check here for New York area school closings and delays
WINTER STORM

Winter storm dumps snow on New York City region

EMBED </>More Videos

Toni Yates with snow coverage from Morristown, New Jersey.

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Snow fell around the New York area Wednesday, making for dangerous conditions on roads and sidewalks and prompting warnings and advisories throughout the region.

Plows were out spreading salt overnight ahead of the storm, which left New York City with a coating but dropped upwards of 6 or more inches in inland areas. Dozens of schools were closed as a precaution.

In addition to the snowfall, earlier freezing rain and sleet made for a hazardous morning commute, and drivers are urged to use caution on ice-glazed roads. Several accidents involving 25 cars completely shut down the Mario Cuomo Bridge and left several people injured.



There were six accidents in the Rockland bound lanes, with multiple cars involved in each accident. At least one woman was ejected and pinned, but the extent of her injuries is unknown.

The wintry mix changed over to rain by mid-afternoon as temperatures rose into the 40s, but the dangers still exist for the evening commute. The hardest hit areas were northwestern New Jersey and New York City's northern suburbs.
WATCH: Winter storm causes dangerous driving conditions:
EMBED More News Videos

Joe Torres reports on the dangerous driving conditions in Putnam County.



Parts of the Adirondack Mountains and the Poconos saw close to a foot.

RELATED: Tips on staying safe, warm amid the arctic blast

Temperatures are expected to plummet overnight into Thursday, which is expected to be sunny and cold. Check out the latest AccuWeather forecast here.
RELATED: 7 things to do to protect your home during the winter

The state's Emergency Operations Center was activated Wednesday morning, and plows were ready to begin clearing roads in New York City if there is 2 inches of accumulation.
Have photos or video of the winter weather? Send them to Eyewitness News using the hashtag #abc7NY on Twitter and Instagram.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weathersnowwinter stormsnow stormaccuweather alert
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WINTER STORM
AccuWeather Alert: Winter storm warnings, advisories issued
JFK tarmac chaos revealed in talk between pilots, traffic controllers
Snow arriving in NY area creates slick roads
Icy conditions blamed in 10-car crash on Mario Cuomo Bridge
More winter storm
WEATHER
AccuWeather Alert: Winter storm warnings, advisories issued
Tsunami warning alert meant as test goes out in error
Why the Winter Olympics are always held in the Northern Hemisphere
Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow, SI Chuck does not
More Weather
Top Stories
Mugshots: 25 alleged gang members busted in the Bronx
25 vehicles involved in chain-reaction crash on Tappan Zee Bridge
Elderly Long Island man says video shows wrongful arrest
Store closing sales begin at Toys R Us locations in NY, NJ, CT
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Ex-court officer takes plea deal in attempted sexual coercion
Rent at your own risk: 7 On Your Side investigates illegal apartments
11-year-old boy dies saving friend who fell through ice
Fake dentists arrested after woman develops infection
Show More
White House aide resigns after spousal abuse allegations
Yankees acquire Russell Wilson in trade with Rangers
Female teacher's aide accused of sex with student
More News
Top Video
11-year-old boy dies saving friend who fell through ice
Female teacher's aide accused of sex with student
25 vehicles involved in chain-reaction crash on Tappan Zee Bridge
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video