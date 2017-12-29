BELMONT BRONX DEADLY FIRE

Here's what we know about the victims of the Bronx apartment building fire

New details are emerging about the victims involved in a deadly Bronx apartment fire.

By abc7NY.com Staff
BELMONT, Bronx (WABC) --
An infant and children were among those killed in a fast-moving fire in New York City's Bronx borough Thursday night.

Twelve people died in the fire, which fire officials said was caused by child playing with a stove. Four people remain in critical condition at the hospital. All people who were in the building have been accounted for, officials said.

Here's what we know about the victims:

Four victims have been identified by family members: 19-year-old Shawntay Young, 37-year-old Karen Stewart Francis, and her two daughters, 2-year-old Kylie Francis and 7-year-old Kelesha "Kelly" Francis.

PHOTOS: Bronx fatal fire victims


Pronounced dead at the scene:
- 1-year-old female
- 63-year-old female
- Unidentified adult male
- Unidentified adult male
- Unidentified adult male

Died at the hospital:
- 2-year-old female
- 7-year-old female
- 19-year-old female
- 37-year-old female
- Unidentified adult female
- Unidentified adult male
- Unidentified male child

Fire officials said the victims were found on every floor of the five-story building in the Belmont section.

The number of fatalities makes this the worst fire tragedy in NYC in at least 25 years.

More than 170 firefighters responded to the scene.

If you are concerned about the welfare of someone who may have been affected by the event and are unable to contact them, please call 311. From outside of NYC, you may call (212) 639-9675.

Keep checking abc7NY for the latest information on this developing story.

----------
