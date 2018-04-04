White powder scare closes entrance to Port Authority Bus Terminal

(@marcoglinbizzi)

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --
One of the entrances to the Port Authority Bus Terminal was closed Wednesday morning after police say white powder was found in a walkway to the subway.

Authorities say the powder was found in the passageway to the A/C/E line underneath the terminal, near the entrance at 40th Street and 8th Avenue.

The area was blocked off, and the 8th Avenue entrance to the terminal was closed during the investigation.

The subway access to the Mezzanine Level was also temporarily blocked, but the subway was still accessable from outside the bus terminal.

The building was not evacuated, and the Port Authority remained open. Bus traffic into and out of the bus terminal was unaffected.

The NYPD investigated the substance and deemed it non-hazardous.

No injuries were reported.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
powderport authorityNew York CityMidtownManhattan
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
YouTube shooter told family she 'hated' the company
Who is suspected YouTube shooter Nasim Aghdam?
Mom's ex-con boyfriend set to be arraigned in death of 3-year-old
2 dead in multi-vehicle crash on Nassau Expressway
Bags of undelivered mail found in LI postal worker's shed
Suspect allegedly spits in MTA bus driver's face
Man buying PS4 for younger brother found bound, murdered
3 new Target stores to open in NYC
Show More
Suspect sought in Queens car arson
Events across NY-area mark 50th anniversary of MLK Jr.'s death
Condom snorting? The trend could make your teen sick
Teen girl sold to sex trafficker for $250 before murder, prosecutors say
China threatens 25% tariff on $50 billion of US goods as trade war escalates
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2018 New York International Auto Show
PHOTOS: Fire spreads through multiple homes in Newark
NYC March For Our Lives 2018
PHOTOS: FDNY Firefighter killed in Harlem fire
More Photos