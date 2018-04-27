WILD CRASH: Witnesses lift car off 2 women pinned when car jumps curb

EMBED </>More Videos

Good samaritans spring into action after car pins two people in washington DC. (KTRK)

WASHINGTON, D.C. --
Good samaritans acted like superheroes out of a movie, as they jumped into action in our nations' capital to save two people trapped under a car.

Video shows the silver Chevy Malibu jumping the curb and pinning two women underneath it on a Washington, D.C. street corner.

The driver climbed out on the passenger side. Then she checked on her 8-year-old son riding in the back seat.

Some people who saw the wreck immediately came over and started working as a team to lift the car off the trapped people.

The driver, who did not want to be identified to WJLA-TV, says she was especially grateful for the help, saying, "I'm six-months pregnant, we ran over people. I'm glad there were enough people out here to physically lift the car to get them from under it."

