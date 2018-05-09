Wild Pennsylvania high school brawl caught on video

Police and school officials are reviewing video of a large brawl at a Pennsylvania high school.Newtown Township police officials say the melee involved members of the freshman class at Council Rock North High School.Junior JT Zlock is the young man seen at the end of the video breaking things up. He said one of his friends was in the middle of it all, and he just didn't want to see anyone get hurt."My natural instincts to be a protector were there, and I just went over and protected one of my friends who was part of the wrestling team," he said. "I didn't want him to get hurt or anything like that."But te cell phone video, which has since gone viral on social media, shows the fight escalating into an all-out brawl before cooler heads prevailed.Zlock said he believes it started with accusations that one of these teenagers stole something from another.The video is now being reviewed by the Newtown Township Police Department and the Council Rock School District, which sent a statement to sister station WPVI in Philadelphia that read, in part, "We find such behavior reprehensible. Council Rock School District does not condone violence of any kind on any of its school campuses, and the fighting that is seen in this video shared on social media is cause for discipline."Zlock said he hopes the whole thing ends up being an unfortunate but isolated incident.Both the school district and the police are still investigating, and there is still no word on any disciplinary actions that will be taken. Still, police officials do say at least one of those kids will likely face juvenile charges of disorderly conduct or maybe even harassment.Fortunately, no one involved in the fight was seriously injured.----------