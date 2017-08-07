An investigation is underway after a window washer plunged to his death in Midtown.Authorities say the 56-year-old window washer fell from the 12th floor to the 6th floor court yard at 60 Madison Avenue.The accident happened around 10:20 a.m. on Monday.He was taken to Bellevue Hospital where he was pronounced dead.The name of the victim was not identified pending notification of his family.The New York State Department of Labor says Division of Safety and Health investigators have been dispatched to determine the cause of the accident.