DRUNK DRIVING

Woman charged with DWI for driving car onto Weehawken train tracks

EMBED </>More Videos

Diana Williams has more on a driver's arrest after a car stopped on railroad tracks in Weehawken.

By Eyewitness News
WEEHAWKEN, New Jersey (WABC) --
As if mass transit didn't have enough problems: A New Jersey woman was arrested and charged after a car ended up on train tracks in Weehawken early Friday morning, officials said.

At around 3 a.m., Port Authority Police received a call about a car stopped on the light rail tracks on River Road near the Lincoln Tunnel.

Police interviewed the driver, 37-year-old Rajani Subramanian, of Edgewater, and gave her an alcohol test, which she failed.

Subramanian was charged with DWI and reckless driving, and the car was impounded, officials said.

NJ Transit deemed the tracks safe, and there were no injuries.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
drunk drivingnjtransitdwiWeehawkenHudson County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DRUNK DRIVING
Woman suspected of drunk driving after fatal crash in Manhattan
7 hurt in wrong-way crash on Bronx River Parkway
1 dead, several hurt when suspected drunk driver slams into cars
State worker accused of driving snow plow drunk, hitting vehicles
More drunk driving
Top Stories
Gunman takes hostages at California veterans home
Police: Woman shoveling driveway struck, killed by husband's truck
Nor'easter #3? It's possible, but not likely
Man found dead inside donation box
'Pharma Bro' gets 7 years for fraud, cries in court
Police officer involved in high-speed collision sues mother of boy killed in crash
Request to pick up dog poop sparks racist 'Mexican' rant
Former assistant teacher arrested on child sex crimes charges
Show More
Bullets strike Brooklyn childhood learning center
Calls for change after Broadway star's daughter, friend's son killed
Woman jailed for venting about ex-husband on Facebook
Arrest made after mother, son shot on Christmas Day
Toys "R" Us reportedly preparing for liquidation
More News
Top Video
Mother, 2-month-old son attacked by pit bull at LI home
Gigantic musical 'loops' are lighting up Broadway
Karate teacher charged with child molestation
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video