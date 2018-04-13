Woman critically injured in Jersey City hit-and-run

EMBED </>More Videos

Derick Waller reports on the crash from Jersey City.

By
JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) --
A multi-car crash overnight in New Jersey left one woman critically injured after she was thrown from her vehicle.

A witness said she saw a burgundy vehicle flying down Lexington Avenue in Jersey City around 1:30 a.m. Friday.

It apparently blew through several stop signs before plowing into a white minivan at the intersection of Mallory.



"It's horrendous, he blew two stop signs," a witness said. "He really just blew those two signs so he was going at a pretty big rate of speed."

The impact of the crash was so bad that the minivan got pushed into a row of parked cars and the woman sitting inside was ejected.

She was taken to Jersey City Medical Center where she is being treated for severe injuries to her face and body.

The driver and passenger of the sedan got out of the car and ran.

Police were able to catch up with one of them and placed that person under arrest.

The other person got away.

One resident says speeding is a problem in the area.

"Speed bumps, we need to have speed bumps in the area," she said. "I've always been afraid every time I hear cars barreling down the street, I'm terrified somebody is going to get hit by a car and get killed."

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hit and runcar crashJersey CityHudson County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Suspect set to face judge in Bronx rooftop rape, robbery
4 dead, including baby, in multi-state incest case
Danish tourist robbed of 'Make America Great Again' hat
Teen who suffocated in van: 'Tell my mom I love her'
Comey compares Trump to mob boss in new book
Police arrest suspect wanted in attempted robbery of LI hotel
Suspect caught on camera pushing cane, robbing elderly woman
Constand to confront Cosby after parade of women take aim
Show More
Vigil held in Brooklyn for woman found dismembered in park
Dentist accused of abusing patient, telling him 'You're so cute'
Elderly woman knocked down, robbed in Chelsea home invasion
Mom in custody after toddler found wandering streets in Queens
Prosecutor: Dead baby in suitcase found under footbridge was 10-month-old girl
More News