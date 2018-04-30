Woman critically injured in Queens attack

Police in Queens are looking for the suspect who raped and beat a 52-year-old woman who had just dropped a child off at school, authorities tell Eyewitness News.The crime happened in the vicinity of 72nd Road and Kissena Boulevard in Kew Gardens Hills, police say.Officers found the woman at the bottom of an exterior stairwell unconscious with trauma to the face and body.She was taken to an area hospital in serious condition.There is no description of the suspect at this time and the investigation is ongoing.----------