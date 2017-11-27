Woman dies after Newburgh fire that also killed 2-year-old boy

Eyewitness News
NEWBURGH, Orange County (WABC) --
The woman had been rushed to the hospital in critical condition after the fire in Orange County on Friday, but she died the next day. The fire also claimed the life of a 2-year-old boy.

The fire broke out at about 4:15 a.m. in a house on Coach Lane in the Meadow Hill section of Newburgh.

Police officers and firefighters rescued several occupants from the home, authorities said.

Two residents and several police officers and firefighters were also taken to St Luke's Hospital for treatment.

A neighbor, Russell Crawford, said he rushed to the scene to help a man at the window of the home.

"We got a little ladder, frantically trying to get him out. The smoke was billowing out of the window, it was very intense. It took quite some time to get him out of there. We finally did, and after we got him out he told us that his wife and another child was inside," said Crawford.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
