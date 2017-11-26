Woman dies after Newburgh fire that also killed her 2-year-old son

A woman has died of her injuries after a fire in Newburgh.

NEWBURGH, Orange County (WABC) --
The mother of a 2-year-old boy who died after a fire in Orange Countyhas also died.

The child's mother had been rushed to the hospital in critical condition but died Saturday.

The fire broke out at about 4:15 a.m. in a house on Coach Lane in the Meadow Hill section of Newburgh.

Police officers and firefighters rescued several occupants from the home, authorities said.

Two residents, along with several police officers and firefighters, were taken to St Luke's Hospital.

A neighbor, Russell Crawford, said he rushed to the scene to help a man at the window of the home.

"We got a little ladder, frantically trying to get him out. The smoke was billowing out of the window, it was very intense. It took quite some time to get him out of there. We finally did, and after we got him out he told us that his wife and another child was inside," said Crawford.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
